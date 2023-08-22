Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of HIX opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
