Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of HIX opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 127,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,654 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 59,601 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 269.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

