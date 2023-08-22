Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $8.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at $77,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

