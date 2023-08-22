Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,779. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
