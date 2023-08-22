Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,779. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.