Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

WEA remained flat at $10.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. 20,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,713. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

