Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance
WEA remained flat at $10.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. 20,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,713. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.80.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
