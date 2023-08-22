Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

WEA remained flat at $10.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. 20,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,713. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

