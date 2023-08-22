William Ho Sells 2,500 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. 113,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,626 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $19,800,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 783,026 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 492,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 75.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,004,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 433,328 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

