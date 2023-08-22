Wirtual (WIRTUAL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $286.54

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $286.54 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

