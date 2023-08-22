Worldcoin Price Reaches $1.42 (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00005482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a market cap of $179.39 million and approximately $46.72 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,710,171 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 126,667,447.89467716 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.45798633 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $49,890,611.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

