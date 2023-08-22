Wrapped Everscale Trading Down 8.8% This Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $11,340.91 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,090,276,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,092,678,533 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05306977 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,936.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

