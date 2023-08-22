XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

XPS Pensions Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 191 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.79. The stock has a market cap of £396.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,678.57 and a beta of 0.46. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 114.50 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 196.93 ($2.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

Insider Activity at XPS Pensions Group

In related news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.37), for a total value of £1,860,000 ($2,373,054.35). 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 216 ($2.76) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

