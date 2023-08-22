XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
XPS Pensions Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 191 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.79. The stock has a market cap of £396.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,678.57 and a beta of 0.46. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 114.50 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 196.93 ($2.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.
Insider Activity at XPS Pensions Group
In related news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.37), for a total value of £1,860,000 ($2,373,054.35). 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
XPS Pensions Group Company Profile
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.
