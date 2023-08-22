ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. Approximately 53,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 135,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.99.

ZCL Composites Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

About ZCL Composites

(Get Free Report)

ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZCL Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZCL Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.