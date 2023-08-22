Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZYNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $1.11 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.