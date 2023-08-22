Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZYNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $1.11 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.11.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

