1,127 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,396,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,394,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $481.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.56.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

