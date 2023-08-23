19,703 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Bought by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 811,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 222,093 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,230,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 182,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 218,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,264. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

