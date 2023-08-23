27,861 Shares in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $106,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEVN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,251. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.12%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

