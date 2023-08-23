2,802 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after buying an additional 455,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.21. The company had a trading volume of 253,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,799. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.41.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
