304,855 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 304,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,000. Organon & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,220,000 after purchasing an additional 94,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,851,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,288,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. 956,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

