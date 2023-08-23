6,205 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.85. 586,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.