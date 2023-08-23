9,381 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Acquired by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. 704,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,896. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

