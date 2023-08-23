9,456 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.44. 3,915,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,036,931. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.