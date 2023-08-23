969,136 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 969,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,535,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,238,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,724,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,153,000 after buying an additional 1,855,669 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,248,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,089,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,445,000 after buying an additional 1,272,580 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 26,475,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,457,422. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

