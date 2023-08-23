Abcam Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,262 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 939% compared to the typical volume of 1,084 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Abcam by 198.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Abcam by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Abcam by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCM traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 620,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,422. Abcam has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

