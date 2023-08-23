ABCMETA (META) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $750,615.99 and $39.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000757 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $29.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

