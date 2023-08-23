Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0471 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $37.66 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,415.95 or 1.00051021 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002468 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,979,166 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04533379 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,417,185.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

