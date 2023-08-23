Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.95

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.10. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 6,324 shares.
Acasti Pharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $15.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.48. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
