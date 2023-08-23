Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.95

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.10. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 6,324 shares.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.48. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

About Acasti Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Free Report ) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

