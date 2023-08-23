Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $529.11. 606,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.60. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $552.94. The company has a market cap of $241.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

