Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,955 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $141,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $11.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,013. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

