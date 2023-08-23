Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Down 5.2%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.19. 34,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 244,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,944.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,944.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,683. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

