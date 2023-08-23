Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AEM. CSFB lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE:AEM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 1,990,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,829. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

