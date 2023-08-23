Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given a C$75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) received a C$75.00 price target from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CSFB raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.23.

ATD traded up C$1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.83. 391,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$54.12 and a 52 week high of C$69.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.7936681 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

