Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Altria Group worth $62,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 769.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 39,067 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,771. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.