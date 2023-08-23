Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.02

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 15396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
Alumina Stock Down 3.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
About Alumina
Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alumina
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.