Alyssa Henry Sells 2,357 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Block stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,983,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569,020. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of -127.43 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Block by 77,283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Block by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,809,000 after acquiring an additional 55,250 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,092,000 after acquiring an additional 256,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,817,000 after acquiring an additional 643,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,427 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

