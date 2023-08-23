Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds Sells 3,100 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %
AMZN traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,156,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,068,801. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.