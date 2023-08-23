Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,038,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,998,000 after buying an additional 36,641 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Amgen by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $256.21. 675,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,813. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.49 and a 200-day moving average of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

