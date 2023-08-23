Analysts Issue Forecasts for Planet Fitness, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $85.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,585,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,647,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,562,000 after buying an additional 523,942 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,257,000 after buying an additional 288,762 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.