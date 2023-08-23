Analysts Issue Forecasts for Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on WERN. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WERN stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.