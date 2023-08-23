Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bird Construction (BDT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bird Construction (TSE: BDT) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2023 – Bird Construction was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.50.

8/11/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.25 to C$13.25.

8/11/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$12.00.

8/11/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Bird Construction Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.54. 59,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. Bird Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$566.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Bird Construction Inc alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of C$686.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$596.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.1694915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.