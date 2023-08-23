Analysts Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Price Target at C$28.45

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.45.

ABX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$21.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$28.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 762.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Jonas Peter Haddock Richardson purchased 23,132 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.14 per share, with a total value of C$373,350.48. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.