Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 23rd (AMBA, ANF, APLS, ASAN, BBWI, BIDU, BTAI, CASY, CGEN, CHPXF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 23rd:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $162.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $8.60 price target on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $515.00 price target on the stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $485.00 price target on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

