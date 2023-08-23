Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Superior Plus (SPB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Superior Plus (TSE: SPB) recently:

8/4/2023 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,775. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.25. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$581.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$750.33 million. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.4699727 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.50%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

