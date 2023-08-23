Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Superior Plus (SPB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Superior Plus (TSE: SPB) recently:
- 8/4/2023 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Plus Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,775. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.25. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$581.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$750.33 million. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.4699727 earnings per share for the current year.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
