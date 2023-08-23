Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APGE) Quiet Period Will End on August 23rd

Apogee Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 23rd. Apogee Therapeutics had issued 17,650,000 shares in its public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,050,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APGE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

APGE opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, Director Nimish P. Shah bought 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.