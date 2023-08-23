ASD (ASD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.62 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, ASD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $28.80 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014685 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,505.03 or 0.99889989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002449 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04168231 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,726,499.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

