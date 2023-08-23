Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 10,040 shares.The stock last traded at $37.77 and had previously closed at $37.55.

Several research firms recently commented on AC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.87 million, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

