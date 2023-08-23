Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

