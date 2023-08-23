Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.