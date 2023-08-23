Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 410,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 250,431 shares.The stock last traded at $21.82 and had previously closed at $21.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AVNS

Avanos Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,387,000 after buying an additional 281,958 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,762,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,614,000 after buying an additional 109,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avanos Medical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.