Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Lowered to GBX 520 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 525 ($6.70) to GBX 520 ($6.63) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.14) to GBX 475 ($6.06) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.95) to GBX 470 ($6.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($6.00) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 305,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,723. Aviva has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

