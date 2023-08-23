Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Shares Sold by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Banyan Acquisition were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Banyan Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BYN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Banyan Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

