Barrett & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 46,057 Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEY. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 118,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,080,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,359,000 after purchasing an additional 144,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 214,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,051. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.