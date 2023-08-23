Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 178,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.21. 178,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,679. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

